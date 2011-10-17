Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: Phoenix and Scottsdale

Phoenix/Scottsdale Restaurants

At Il Terrazzo, the newest restaurant in Scottsdale’s luxurious Phoenician resort, chef Victor Casanova creates house-made pastas like sweet corn, mascarpone and goat cheese-stuffed agnolotti. The restaurant will serve a four-course prix fixe Christmas Day menu ($70).

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; 6000 E. Camelback Rd.; Scottsdale 480-423-2530 or thephoenician.com.

The elegant, spacious restaurant at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass, a 15-minute drive south of downtown Phoenix, borrows heavily from the region’s Native American tribes: Its name means seed in the Pima language, and chefs Michael O’Dowd and Jack Strong use indigenous ingredients from the Gila River Indian community for their inventive contemporary American dishes with a Native American twist.

Open Christmas Eve.

Chef Chris Bianco’s brick-oven pizzas, made with organic flour, fresh mozzarella and house-made sausage, are among the best in the country. A sign of Bianco’s devoted chef following: Superstar Los Angeles chef Suzanne Goin (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) got married there. But reservations are only taken for parties of more than six, and everyone else starts lining up hours before the restaurant opens. Luckily, his Bar Bianco next door serves wine and small plates to ease the wait.

This bustling neighborhood spot has several communal tables, and many of chef Jen Anderson’s Italian-inspired plates—like crispy house-made potato chips with romesco—are meant for sharing.

Open Christmas Eve.

