Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: New York City

October 17, 2011

Chinatown Brasserie

This hipster version of a dim sum house features chef Joe Ng’s excellent crabmeat-and-pork soup dumplings. The large circular tables are especially good for big groups.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Convivio

In the Tudor City space formerly called L’Impero, chef Michael White makes addictive rustic southern Italian dishes like grilled quail skewers.

Open Christmas Eve.

Jean Georges

Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has opened more than a dozen restaurants around the world, but this is his flagship, featuring his spectacular French-Asian cooking. The standard $98 four-course prix fixe menu will be offered, as well as a lavish seven-course prix fixe Christmas Day tasting menu ($148); in past years, dishes have included poached lobster with Gewürtztraminer foam. A bonus: The restaurant has views of Central Park and is near Lincoln Center.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Harrison

At this contemporary American bistro, chef Amanda Freitag creates seemingly straightforward dishes with ingenious twists, like the New York strip steak with a marrow-butter crust.

Open Christmas Eve.

Otto

Chef Mario Batali and business partner Joseph Bastianich's pizzeria and enoteca a block from Washington Square Park is known for its griddled pizzas, like the gooey pecorino-and-egg, as well as its raucous atmosphere, which makes it popular with families.

Open Christmas Eve.

