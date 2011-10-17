Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: Miami

Miami Restaurants

Chef Allen Susser (an F&W Best New Chef 1991) has served his distinctive Caribbean-Latin-Euro dishes at this Miami restaurant for more than two decades. His five-course Christmas Day menu includes updated holiday dishes like roast duck with cranberry-mango chutney ($62).

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This classic Miami Beach spot is justifiably famous for its stone-crab claws, which it started offering in 1921 (it was originally known for its fish sandwiches). Although the wait for a table can take as long as several hours, the restaurant can help accommodate groups of 20 or more.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

At this Design District restaurant, chef Michael Schwartz uses superb ingredients to create American bistro dishes like slow-roasted Berkshire pork shoulder with Anson Mills cheese grits.

Open Christmas Eve.

Chef Michelle Bernstein’s colorful, high-energy 65-seat restaurant serves dishes with a mix of Latin American and European influences, like tuna carpaccio with crusty Cuban toast. During the month of December, Bernstein will offer seasonal dishes like chestnut soup, heritage breed turkey and suckling pig.

Open Christmas Eve.

