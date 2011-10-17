Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Restaurants

This hip wine bar and tapas restaurant from chef Suzanne Goin (an F&W Best New Chef 1999) became an instant hit when it opened in 2003 with elegant yet accessible dishes meant for sharing, like salt-cod fritters, peppers and caperberries and pork rillettes with pickled onions.

The Sunset Strip’s legendary Chateau Marmont has been a celebrity haunt for decades, pulling in stars from Vivien Leigh to Lindsay Lohan. While Bar Marmont can get raucous, the giant palm tree-dappled court-yard is a glamorous spot for classic before-dinner cocktails like the Moscow Mule and the Slow Gin Fizz.

Martini Recipes

Gardens at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles

British chef Ashley James has cooked in such far-flung places as Buenos Aires and Singapore—and it shows in his Latin American- and Asian-inflected California cuisine. He will serve a six-course Christmas Eve tasting with dishes like Cabernet-braised short ribs ($160) and a brunch buffet on the 25th ($95).

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; 300 S. Doheny Dr.; 310-273-2222 or fourseasons.com/losangeles.

Star baker-chef Nancy Silverton (an F&W Best New Chef 1990) and über-restaurateurs Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich are behind this buzzing spot that adjoins Pizzeria Mozza. Silverton is in charge of the creamy buffalo mozzarella, while chef Matt Molina prepares the rest of the excellent Italian-country menu, with dishes like whole fish roasted in grape leaves.

Open Christmas Eve.

Plus: Nancy Silverton’s New Obsession: Antipasti

Perfect Pizzas

This perennial Los Angeles favorite from Wolfgang Puck has a kitchen with glass walls, through which diners can watch chef-partner Lee Hefter (an F&W Best New Chef 1998) prepare dishes like star anise-spiced roasted duck. The three-course Christmas Eve tasting menu will center on luxurious ingredients like white and black truffles and Kobe steak ($115).

Open Christmas Eve.

Plus:









Holiday Dining in Other U.S. Cities: