Where to Eat Out During the Holidays: Las Vegas

Las Vegas Restaurants

Superstar restaurateurs Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich’s first Las Vegas property features many of the signature dishes from their New York City restaurant Babbo, such as a veal chop with porcini mushrooms and escarole.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Renowned chef Thomas Keller’s Las Vegas outpost of his famed bistro in Napa Valley features immaculately executed comfort dishes like a croque madame served on brioche toast. The 12-seat private room is perfect for groups.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Joël Robuchon, considered by some to be the best chef on the planet, has brought rarefied cuisine to a city known for over-the-top outlandishness. High rollers at the intimate 66-seat restaurant can opt for the 16-course tasting menu, which offers dishes like pan-fried sea bass served with verjus ($385).

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

One reason to visit this swank spot by acclaimed chef Michael Mina is the 300-bottle wine list by wine director Rajat Parr. Another is the excellent seafood-focused menu, with dishes like Dungeness crab-stuffed piquillo peppers and whimsical lobster corndogs.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Kerry Simon was one of the original big-name chefs in Las Vegas when he opened up the Simon Kitchen & Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel in the 1990s. He recently opened this David Rockwell-designed spot in Palms Place, where the modern American-inspired menu features items like citrus-braised short ribs. Kids will love the junk food dessert sampler with “snowballs” and cotton candy.

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

