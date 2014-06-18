Where to Eat Now: Vermont Restaurants

Burlington

Pistou

Chef Max MacKinnon, just 26, isn’t afraid to experiment, serving seared scallops on a bed of scallops sliced thinly to resemble noodles. The result: a bistro that’s surprisingly ambitious for a college town. pistou-vt.com.

Winooski

Misery Loves Company

From the people behind the popular 1976 Winnebago sandwich truck of the same name, the restaurant serves dishes like smoked-meat poutine (the Québécois cheese curd specialty). F&W Best New Chef 2008 Gerard Craft is a fan of the pork belly Cuban. miserylovescovt.com.

South Londonderry

SoLo Farm & Table

Wesley and Chloe Genovart left the rarefied Manhattan restaurant world (he was chef at Degustation, she was a maître d’ at Per Se) to open this Spanish-influenced restaurant in a southern Vermont farmhouse. Dishes like quail risotto with crispy artichokes are inventive but not too precious. solofarmandtable.com.

Waterbury

The Alchemist Brewery

The aromatic Heady Topper Double IPA is this brewery’s sole focus. It’s such a cult favorite that the weekly production released on Monday is often sold out by Friday. alchemistbeer.com.