Where to Eat in Lima, Peru: 5 Top Restaurants

Food & Wine
November 01, 2008

Gaston Acurio

Plus:

Gastón Acurio and Peru’s World-Class Cuisine 

Astrid Y Gastón

Gastón Acurio’s modern Peruvian spot offers remarkable dishes, like lacquered goat cooked with chicha (corn beer).

Chez Wong

Javier Wong’s restaurant, inside his house, has no menu. Meals start with simple sole ceviche; the next course depends on the chef’s whim and the day’s catch.

El Rincón Que No Conoces

Chef-owner Teresa Izquierdo is a champion of African- and Spanish-influenced Criollo cooking, notable for endless pots of great beans and tripe.

Fiesta

A sophisticated spot serving distinctive dishes from north Peru’s Moche civilization, like quickly grilled cured grouper.

La Mar

Acurio’s ceviche restaurant, which has a San Francisco outpost, serves dozens of versions of cured fish, including a delicate sea urchin.

