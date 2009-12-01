Where to Eat: Best Restaurants in Sao Paolo, Brazil

Plus: Why Brazil Is Having Its Food Moment
Brasil a Gosto
Ana Luiza Trajano gained fame for her Brazilian billy goat.
Dalva e Dito
Avant-garde chef Alex Atala's paean to Brazilian comfort food.
D.O.M.
Atala's high-end restaurant favors Amazonian ingredients over truffles.
Maní
Both Brazilian and Spanish ideas inspire the modern menus created by husband-wife chefs Daniel Redondo and Helena Rizzo.
Mocotó
Chef Rodrigo Oliveira updates northeastern Brazilian dishes, like cow's-foot soup, using modern techniques like sous vide; worth the $55 cab ride.