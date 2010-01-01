Where to Eat and Sleep in Vancouver, Canada

Food & Wine
January 01, 2010

A Vancouver Dine-athlon

Where to Stay

Opus Hotel

A stylish 96-room boutique hotel in the hip Yaletown district.

Where to Eat

Campagnolo

Northern Italian menu with superb house-made salumi.

DB Bistro Moderne

Daniel Boulud's hit bistro with British Columbian accents.

La Quercia

Market-driven Italian dishes with an Italian-heavy wine list to match.

Lumière

Seasonal tasting menus in the spirit of NYC's Daniel restaurant.

Maenam

Exceptional, authentic Thai cooking.

Market

Fresh French-Asian food from Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Medina

Brunch worth waiting in line for.

Miku

Seafood and soba prepared aburi-style (seared).

Nook

Locavore pizza.

Ping's Café;

Japanese-leaning comfort foods.

