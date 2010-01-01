Where to Eat and Sleep in Vancouver, Canada

Plus: A Vancouver Dine-athlon
Where to Stay
Opus Hotel
A stylish 96-room boutique hotel in the hip Yaletown district.
Where to Eat
Campagnolo
Northern Italian menu with superb house-made salumi.
DB Bistro Moderne
Daniel Boulud's hit bistro with British Columbian accents.
La Quercia
Market-driven Italian dishes with an Italian-heavy wine list to match.
Lumière
Seasonal tasting menus in the spirit of NYC's Daniel restaurant.
Maenam
Exceptional, authentic Thai cooking.
Market
Fresh French-Asian food from Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
Medina
Brunch worth waiting in line for.
Miku
Seafood and soba prepared aburi-style (seared).
Nook
Locavore pizza.
Ping's Café;
Japanese-leaning comfort foods.