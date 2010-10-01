Where to Eat and Drink in St. Lucia

Writer Jonathan Miles eats his way across the Caribbean, on and off the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

Castries Central Market

For Indian spices, homemade rum, local handicrafts and exotic fruits.

The Cliff at Cap

Refined French West Indies cuisine and wine delivered via zip line to a seaside deck.

Doolittles

Curries and rum drinks on the bay where Doctor Dolittle was filmed.

Pork Valley

Two roadside shacks are a new incarnation of this barbecued-pork institution.

