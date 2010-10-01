Where to Eat and Drink in St. Lucia

Writer Jonathan Miles eats his way across the Caribbean, on and off the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship.
Castries Central Market
For Indian spices, homemade rum, local handicrafts and exotic fruits.
The Cliff at Cap
Refined French West Indies cuisine and wine delivered via zip line to a seaside deck.
Doolittles
Curries and rum drinks on the bay where Doctor Dolittle was filmed.
Pork Valley
Two roadside shacks are a new incarnation of this barbecued-pork institution.
