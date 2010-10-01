Where to Eat and Drink in St. Lucia

For Indian spices, homemade rum, local handicrafts and exotic fruits.

Refined French West Indies cuisine and wine delivered via zip line to a seaside deck.

Curries and rum drinks on the bay where Doctor Dolittle was filmed.

Two roadside shacks are a new incarnation of this barbecued-pork institution.

Great Travel Tips & Recipes:

Where to Eat & Drink in Barbados A Chowhound's Caribbean Cruise Caribbean Dishes