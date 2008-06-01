Where to Eat and Drink in Jamaica

Writer Mark Kurlansky traveled through Jamaica with chef Bradford Thompson and his wife, Kerry-Ann Evans-Thompson, visiting some of Bradford’s favorite Jamaican restaurants:

June 01, 2008

Aunt May’s Fish Place

This beach shack specializes in fish and festival.

Boston Jerk Centre

Located in Boston Bay, the island’s first jerk outpost offers great lobster.

Pelican Bar

Drinks and fresh fish are the draw at this bar hovering over the water on stilts. Offshore in Treasure Beach. The easiest way to get there is to take a boat near Jake’s resort.

Scotchies

Delicious jerk right on the highway; try their locally raised jerk pork.

Yam Centre

Twelve stalls selling roasted, split, buttered yams with saltfish.

