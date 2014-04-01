Where to Eat and Drink in Barbados

A chic, open-air surf-and-turf restaurant with Greek food (lamb shanks, moussaka) and an extensive wine list.

A beachfront bar serving perfect rum punch. The lobsters are hand-caught and flown in from the nearby Grenadines.

Tours of this 17th-century plantation and mansion include a stop in the on-site rum distillery.

This brightly painted seafood-focused restaurant is set along a boardwalk and has incredible sunset views. A take-out window serves pizza until 10 p.m.

Great Travel Tips & Recipes:

Where to Eat & Drink in St. Lucia A Chowhound's Caribbean Cruise Caribbean Dishes