What's In Store

Bloomingdale's housewares guru Lester Gribetz names ten trends. F&W offers kitchenware to match.
1. Retro Look
WOVO's 1950s-style carafes, bowls and pitchers are made of translucent plastic, but have the look of glass (from $8; 888-667-8903).
2. Mini Machines
The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus can often complete little jobs faster than a chef's knife can ($54; 800-726-0190).
3. Fondue Sets
For years, Bloomingdale's didn't carry fondue pots, but now Tramontina's stainless steel sets are among its top sellers ($130; 800-221-7809).
4. Smart Gadgets
Bloomingdale's sells more gadgets, like Rösle's zester, than any other housewares item ($21; 302-326-4802).
5. Provençal Style
The popularity of painted French furniture, Gribetz predicts, will boost interest in Provençal-style china, like Bloomingdale's hand-painted "Chantal" platters ($45; 800-555-SHOP).
6. Multipurpose Pans
Gribetz thinks a wok is the most versatile pan: "You can use it to sauté, pan-fry, deep-fry." F&W likes Anolon's ($60; 800-326-3933).
7. Coffee Luxe
The ultimate luxury: a high-end espresso machine, like the Saeco Espresso Classico ($330; 800-933-7876).
8. Blue Accents
The biggest color trend right now is cobalt blue, used on the base of small appliances or on gadget handles.
9. Handheld Choppers
Zyliss's inexpensive version dices quickly without using electricity ($15; 888-794-7623).
10. Essential Books
For those outfitting a kitchen, The New Cooks' Catalogue, edited by Burt Wolf, is a must for equipment tips ($35).