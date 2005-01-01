What's in Fashion at Home | Plates...Stemless Champagne Flutes...Charcoal Grills

Designer Dining Spring '05 fashion shows mixed white, cream and beige with natural materials. Now Ralph Lauren, iittala and Mariposa are combining neutrals and blue tones on plates. These colors pair well with leather place mats and nubby linens. At the other end of the spectrum, Crayola-bright hues are saturating tableware from BIA Cordon Bleu Tropical Flowers, and lines from Missoni, Cacharel and, yes, Ralph Lauren.

Champagne Tumblers Orrefors's latest stemless glassware: tumblers for sparkling wine. Italian-based Covo is also producing slender crystal flutes without stems.

Retro Grills Dedicated barbecuers are picking up classic charcoal grills, like Tulsa-based Hasty-Bake, to complement their gas models. Others are buying hybrid machines like Char-Broil's Charcoal/Gas grill and Weber's Performer.