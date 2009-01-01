What to Cook Now: Trendsetting Recipes, Ingredients and Products

At F&W, we pride ourselves on our powers of prediction. One trend stands out for 2009: The increasing desire to cook at home. Here, we highlight some incredible new ingredients, products and recipes—from peri peri chicken, healthy chips and incredible dishes like chef Alex Raij’s Tuna Bocadillos (right).
Recipes
- Tuna Bocadillos
- Celery Root Soup with Clementine-Relish Toasts
- Pork-and-Chile Stew
- Mustard-Crusted Lamb
- Braised Pork Shoulder with Chimichurri
- Creamy Buckwheat Pasta with Wild Mushrooms
- Salmon with Gingery Vegetables and Turmeric
- Orange-Cranberry Scones with Turbinado Sugar
- Philly Fish House Punch
- Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham
- Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs
- Southern Exposure
Plus:
Web-Exclusive Trend-Oriented Recipes
- Almond Semifreddo with Caramelized Apples
- Dark Chocolate Frosting Shots
- Lamb Chops with Fresh Herb Yogurt
Ingredients
Peri peri chicken, soy-sauce crystals, Dutch cheese and more. »
Products
Italian craft beer, healthy chips, old-school gins and more. »
Plus:
Trend: Cooking Comfort Food at Home
Turkey casseroles and root beer floats may seem like they belong in a time capsule from another era, but they’re actually a trend—again.
American Restaurant Trends to Watch
What to expect when eating out this year.
Contributors: Alessandra Bulow, Kristin Donnelly, Kaitlyn Goalen, Kate Heddings, Ray Isle, Emily Kaiser, Kate Krader, Megan Krigbaum, Jim Meehan, Jen Murphy, Lettie Teague, Tina Ujlaki and Elyse Viner