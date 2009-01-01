What to Cook Now: Trendsetting Recipes, Ingredients and Products

At F&W, we pride ourselves on our powers of prediction. One trend stands out for 2009: The increasing desire to cook at home. Here, we highlight some incredible new ingredients, products and recipes—from peri peri chicken, healthy chips and incredible dishes like chef Alex Raij’s Tuna Bocadillos (right).

Christine Quinlan
January 01, 2009

Recipes

Plus:

Web-Exclusive Trend-Oriented Recipes


Trendsetting Ingredients

Ingredients

Peri peri chicken, soy-sauce crystals, Dutch cheese and more. » Trendsetting Products

Products

Italian craft beer, healthy chips, old-school gins and more. »

Plus:

Comfort Food

Trend: Cooking Comfort Food at Home

Turkey casseroles and root beer floats may seem like they belong in a time capsule from another era, but they’re actually a trend—again.American Restaurant Trends to Watch

American Restaurant Trends to Watch

What to expect when eating out this year.

Contributors: Alessandra Bulow, Kristin Donnelly, Kaitlyn Goalen, Kate Heddings, Ray Isle, Emily Kaiser, Kate Krader, Megan Krigbaum, Jim Meehan, Jen Murphy, Lettie Teague, Tina Ujlaki and Elyse Viner

