Wines for Takeout

Just because you’re eating pizza in your pj’s doesn’t mean you can’t drink an interesting wine with it. Here, matches to try:

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2009

Kermit Lynch

© Annika Huett

Pizza with 2006 Petrolo Galatrona ($120)

“I like the juxtaposition of pizza with extravagant Super-Tuscans,” says Belinda Chang of the Modern in NYC, who suggests this 100-percent Merlot.Kermit Lynch

© Annika Huett

Sushi with 2008 Talai Berri Txakoli ($21)

Marc Papineau of the Corson Building in Seattle likes to serve this effervescent white with sushi, because it is delicate and reminds him of the sea.Kermit Lynch

© Annika Huett

Burritos with 2007 Benton Lane Pinot Noir ($26)

“I’m really a fan of Pinot Noir with Mexican food. It handles chile-pepper heat surprisingly well,” says William Sherer of Aureole in Las Vegas.Kermit Lynch

© Annika Huett

Kung Pao Chicken with 2007 Bruno Hunold Gewürztraminer ($21)

“Alsatian Gewürz’s fruity, floral notes go well with spicy Asian food,” says Janet Webber of Hugo’s in Portland, Maine.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Rules for Great Wine & Food Pairings15 Wine-Pairing TipsBest Recipes from SommeliersRecipes from Top Sommeliers Better Than TakeoutBetter Than Takeout

More Tips from Top Sommeliers:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up