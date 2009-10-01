Wines for Takeout

© Annika Huett

Pizza with 2006 Petrolo Galatrona ($120)

“I like the juxtaposition of pizza with extravagant Super-Tuscans,” says Belinda Chang of the Modern in NYC, who suggests this 100-percent Merlot.

© Annika Huett

Sushi with 2008 Talai Berri Txakoli ($21)

Marc Papineau of the Corson Building in Seattle likes to serve this effervescent white with sushi, because it is delicate and reminds him of the sea.

© Annika Huett

Burritos with 2007 Benton Lane Pinot Noir ($26)

“I’m really a fan of Pinot Noir with Mexican food. It handles chile-pepper heat surprisingly well,” says William Sherer of Aureole in Las Vegas.

© Annika Huett

Kung Pao Chicken with 2007 Bruno Hunold Gewürztraminer ($21)

“Alsatian Gewürz’s fruity, floral notes go well with spicy Asian food,” says Janet Webber of Hugo’s in Portland, Maine.

