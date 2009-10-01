Wine-Shop Stars

For sommeliers, a visit to one of these stores is as much fun as it is work.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2009

Las Vegas

Aureole’s William Sherer loves restaurant/wine shop Marché Bacchus for its terroir-driven wines.

New Orleans

Michelle Gueydan of Besh Restaurant Group goes to Hopper’s Wines & Spirits for the best Burgundies in town.

Seattle

Marc Papineau of the Corson Building likes Champion Wine Cellars for owner Emile Ninaud’s one-of-a-kind selection.

