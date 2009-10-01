Reliable Importers

Kermit Lynch

Lynch has been finding stunning small-production French wines for more than 20 years. Caroline Styne of L.A.’s Lucques recommends the strawberry-scented 2008 Domaine de Fontsaint Gris de Gris ($14) rosé.

Terry Theise

This importer specializes in Austrian and German wines as well as grower Champagnes like Pierre Peters’s NV Cuvée Reserve ($62), a wine Cat Silirie of Boston’s Barbara Lynch Gruppo calls “electric.”

Louis/Dressner

Importer Joe Dressner and his wife, Denyse Louis, source natural wines from throughout Europe. Andy Fortgang of Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon, loves the vibrant 2007 Occhipinti Il Frappato from Sicily ($40).

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Wine-Pairing Tips Recipes from Top Sommeliers 2009 Wine Importer of the Year

More Tips from Top Sommeliers: