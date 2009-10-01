Reliable Importers

If you’re in doubt about a wine, look for the importer’s name on the back label. These importers can always be trusted.

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2009

Kermit Lynch

Kermit Lynch

Lynch has been finding stunning small-production French wines for more than 20 years. Caroline Styne of L.A.’s Lucques recommends the strawberry-scented 2008 Domaine de Fontsaint Gris de Gris ($14) rosé.Terry Theise

Terry Theise

This importer specializes in Austrian and German wines as well as grower Champagnes like Pierre Peters’s NV Cuvée Reserve ($62), a wine Cat Silirie of Boston’s Barbara Lynch Gruppo calls “electric.”

Louis/Dressner

Importer Joe Dressner and his wife, Denyse Louis, source natural wines from throughout Europe. Andy Fortgang of Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon, loves the vibrant 2007 Occhipinti Il Frappato from Sicily ($40).

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Rules for Great Wine & Food Pairings15 Wine-Pairing TipsBest Recipes from SommeliersRecipes from Top Sommeliers 2009 Wine Importer of the Year2009 Wine Importer of the Year

More Tips from Top Sommeliers:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up