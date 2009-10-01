Next Great Wine Regions

Sometimes a wine region’s reputation drives up the prices of its bottlings. That hasn’t happened in the places below—yet.
Galicia
try
2006 Gaba Do Xil ($15)
From star producer Telmo Rodriguez, this lush Spanish white is made from the Godello grape.
Douro
try
2007 Crasto ($20)
A dark-berried red blend made with four grapes indigenous to this Portuguese region.
Languedoc
try
2005 Domaine de Nizas ($19)
This super-peppery French red blends Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre.
