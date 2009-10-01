Must-Have Glasses

There are dozens of different kinds of wineglasses. Here, some sommelier favorites:

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2009

All-Purpose

Stéphane Lacroix of the Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco says Spiegelau’s standard Vino Grande red wine glass is good for any wine. 2 for $25; riedelwebstore.com.

Sturdy

“We break everything, but Riedel’s Vinum port glasses survive,” says Andrew Myers of DC’s CityZen. 2 for $50; riedelwebstore.com.

Aerating

“Champagne needs oxygen,” says John Wabeck of Inox in McLean, VA. He uses Schott Zwiesel’s wide Diva flutes. $15; crystalclassics.com.

