Must-Have Glasses

There are dozens of different kinds of wineglasses. Here, some sommelier favorites:
All-Purpose
Stéphane Lacroix of the Dining Room at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco says Spiegelau’s standard Vino Grande red wine glass is good for any wine. 2 for $25; riedelwebstore.com.
Sturdy
“We break everything, but Riedel’s Vinum port glasses survive,” says Andrew Myers of DC’s CityZen. 2 for $50; riedelwebstore.com.
Aerating
“Champagne needs oxygen,” says John Wabeck of Inox in McLean, VA. He uses Schott Zwiesel’s wide Diva flutes. $15; crystalclassics.com.
