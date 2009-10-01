Eating in Wine Country

Alsace

Michaël Engelmann of San Francisco’s Gary Danko always goes to Caveau Morakopf in Niedermorschwihr for its traditional choucroute.

Campania

Shelley Lindgren of San Francisco’s A16 stops by Da Nonna Sceppa in Paestum for fresh seafood, like the calamari with zucchini-basil puree.

New Zealand

The valley views (and wines) at the outdoor Veranda Cafe at Stonyridge Vineyards on Waiheke Island wowed Chad Ellegood of Chicago’s Tru.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Wine-Pairing Tips Recipes from Top Sommeliers Wine Country Recipes from Around the World

More Tips from Top Sommeliers: