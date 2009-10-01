Easy Wine Remedies

Removing a Crumbly Cork

“When I’m opening an older bottle and the cork has disintegrated, I’ll push it into the bottle and pour the wine through a coffee filter,” says Monsterville Horton IV of Cova Wine Bar in Houston.

Chilling Wine

Sebastian Zutant of Washington, DC’s Proof swirls bottles in a bowl of salt, water and crushed ice to cool them fast.

Refreshing Your Palate

Greg Tresner of Scottsdale, Arizona’s The Phoenician drinks beer (Anchor Steam or Alaskan Amber) to revive his palate after wine tasting.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Wine-Pairing Tips Recipes from Top Sommeliers Amazing Bargain Wines

More Tips from Top Sommeliers: