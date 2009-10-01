Easy-To-Find Value Wines

5 Value Wines

2005 E.Guigal Côtes du Rhône ($15)

Even though E. Guigal produces 250,000 cases of this red every year, Mark Mendoza of Sona in L.A. is amazed at how high the quality of all its wines remains, whether inexpensive or pricey.

2007 Qupé Marsanne ($20)

“Bob Lindquist of Qupé is one of America’s great winemakers,” says Chantelle Pabros of L2O in Chicago, as evidenced by this ripe, nuanced Rhône white.

2005 Masi Campofiorin ($19)

Paul Grieco of New York City’s Hearth recommends this earthy, rustic Ripasso from Italy’s Valpolicella region.

2009 Crios de Susana Balbo Torrontes ($15)

Chad Ellegood of Tru in Chicago loves the floral notes in this crisp Argentinean white.

2007 Muga Blanco ($16)

Caroline Styne of L.A.’s Lucques likes all of Muga’s Riojas, from reds to whites like this nectarine-inflected one.

