Brit Book Gods

The country’s savviest wine experts share their picks on great wine resources in print.
The World Atlas of Wine
An incredible collection of detailed wine-region maps from Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.
The Oxford Companion to Wine
This solo work from Jancis Robinson is the definitive guide to winemaking terminology.
The Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia
Tom Stevenson’s book is a region-by-region guide to the world’s best vineyards.
Wine Advice & Pairings:
