Brit Book Gods

The World Atlas of Wine

An incredible collection of detailed wine-region maps from Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.

The Oxford Companion to Wine

This solo work from Jancis Robinson is the definitive guide to winemaking terminology.

The Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia

Tom Stevenson’s book is a region-by-region guide to the world’s best vineyards.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Wine-Pairing Tips Recipes from Top Sommeliers Best Wine Reads

More Tips from Top Sommeliers: