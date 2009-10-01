Brit Book Gods

The country’s savviest wine experts share their picks on great wine resources in print.

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2009

The World Atlas of Wine

An incredible collection of detailed wine-region maps from Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.

The Oxford Companion to Wine

This solo work from Jancis Robinson is the definitive guide to winemaking terminology.

The Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia

Tom Stevenson’s book is a region-by-region guide to the world’s best vineyards.

Wine Advice & Pairings:

15 Rules for Great Wine & Food Pairings15 Wine-Pairing TipsBest Recipes from SommeliersRecipes from Top Sommeliers Best Wine ReadsBest Wine Reads

More Tips from Top Sommeliers:

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up