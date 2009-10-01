Beer and Cheese

Andrew Myers of Washington, DC’s CityZen prefers pairing cheese with beer, not wine. Here, his picks:

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2009

1. Hefeweizen with Goat Cheese

Hofbräu München’s citrusy hefeweizen is a light German wheat beer that’s excellent with soft, tangy cheeses.

2. Brown Ale with Spanish Mahón

The nuttiness and hoppy flavor of Brooklyn Brewery’s brown ale pair well with mild cow’s-milk cheeses like this one.

3. Imperial Stout with Blue Cheese

North Coast Brewing Co.’s chocolaty and deep Old Rasputin Russian is a hearty stout, perfect for stinky cheeses.

