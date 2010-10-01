Wacky Pairing that Works

"At the end of the night, I love to have a Langer's pastrami on rye with a nutty white wine from France's Jura region, like the 2005 Arbois Blanc Sélection, a Chardonnay-Savagnin blend from Stéphane Tissot."
Peter Birmingham of L.A.'s Hatfield's

