The Problem with Plastic Corks

"A winemaker I know once did a test to see how plastic corks affect a wine's flavor. He filled empty wine bottles with water, put plastic corks in them and stored them in the cellar. After six months, certain bottles tasted like a Barbie dolland those were the best ones."

Aldo Sohm of NYC's Le Bernardin



