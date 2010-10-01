The Problem with Plastic Corks

October 01, 2010

"A winemaker I know once did a test to see how plastic corks affect a wine's flavor. He filled empty wine bottles with water, put plastic corks in them and stored them in the cellar. After six months, certain bottles tasted like a Barbie dolland those were the best ones."

Aldo Sohm of NYC's Le Bernardin

