Sommeliers' Nightcaps

After work, sommeliers reach for anything but red wine. Here, the pros' picks.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

"I like to end my day with sherry and head-banger music," says Virginia Philip of The Breakers in Palm Beach, FL.

29%

Crisp White Wine

25%

Beer

21%

Sparkling Wine

13%

Cocktail

12%

Other (sherry, amaro)

More Tips

Wine Advice

What Sommeliers Know BestMore Sommeliers’ TipsSommeliers of the YearSommeliers of the Year World's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst CustomerWorld's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst Customer

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up