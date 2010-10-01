Rebel Winemaker to Watch: Raul Perez

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2010

Spain's Raul Perez sources his El Pecado red from steep slopes and submerges his Sketch Albariño in the ocean to age. "I can only get about eight bottles a year," laments Allegra Angelo of Miami's Sra. Martinez.

