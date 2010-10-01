Overlooked Pinot Noir Vintages

Oregon's 2007 Pinots
Ron Wolf of Portland, Oregon's Fenouil points out that bad weather before harvest not only brought down prices, but also resulted in a leaner style of wine that's extremely food-friendly, almost Burgundy-esque.
Burgundy's 2002 Reds
Says Kristie Petrullo of Craft in NYC, "The '02s weren't drinking well for a while, but now they're so beautiful." And because '02 was an unhyped vintage, prices tend to be lower than, say, those of '05 wines.
