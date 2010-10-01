Most Wine-Friendly Foods

Charcuterie

According to Todd Thrasher of Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, VA, "Charcuterie is a rustic food that has the ability to pair well with any wine."

Cheese

"Humble foods make wine shine," says Michael Madrigale of NYC's Bar Boulud. Try Point Reyes Farmstead's Toma. $18 for 1 lb; point pointreyescheese.com.

Popcorn

"It will even play with Champagne," says Amy Currens of San Francisco's Prospect. Urban Accents sells a new indigo variety. $7 for 16 oz; urbanaccents.com.



More Tips

Wine Advice

