Getting the Most Out of Ice

"One of my favorite tricks is taking an ingredient in a cocktail and freezing it to make ice cubesfor instance, turning lime juice into ice for margaritas. If the ice has enough flavor, it won't water down the drink. In the summer, I add spirits to ice. The alcohol and sugar keep the ice from freezing solid, so ice crystals flake off, creating a sweet goodness best described as 'slushy-esque.'"

Jeff Groh, formerly of Portland, Oregon's Ten 01



