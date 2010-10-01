Getting the Most Out of Ice

October 01, 2010

"One of my favorite tricks is taking an ingredient in a cocktail and freezing it to make ice cubesfor instance, turning lime juice into ice for margaritas. If the ice has enough flavor, it won't water down the drink. In the summer, I add spirits to ice. The alcohol and sugar keep the ice from freezing solid, so ice crystals flake off, creating a sweet goodness best described as 'slushy-esque.'"
Jeff Groh, formerly of Portland, Oregon's Ten 01

