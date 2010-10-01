Getting the Most Out of Ice

"One of my favorite tricks is taking an ingredient in a cocktail and freezing it to make ice cubesfor instance, turning lime juice into ice for margaritas. If the ice has enough flavor, it won't water down the drink. In the summer, I add spirits to ice. The alcohol and sugar keep the ice from freezing solid, so ice crystals flake off, creating a sweet goodness best described as 'slushy-esque.'"
Jeff Groh, formerly of Portland, Oregon's Ten 01
