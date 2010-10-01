Favorite Websites

Twenty-five top sommeliers share their picks for favorite sites for wine-related news and information.
Burghound
burghound.com
For Burgundy geeks.
Catavino
catavino.net
News from Spain and Portugal.
McDuff's Food & Wine Trail
mcduffwine.blogspot.com
Wine, food, music and cycling.
WineChap
winechap.com
Wine lists in NYC, the UK and Hong Kong.
Wine Opinions
wineopinions.com
Aggregate news site.
