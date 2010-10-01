Favorite All-Purpose Wine: Rosé

"Rosé captures the new vintage's youthfulness," says Steven W. Alexander of Chicago's Spiaggia, who has provided all-rosé pairings for one of the restaurant's tasting menus.
Rosé by the Glass
"Rosé is the most versatile wine," notes Andrey Ivanov of Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis. "Our chef says we must have a rosé by the glass, like the 2009 Domaine Collotte Marsannay, or something terrible will happen."
Cold-Weather Rosé
When the weather cools, Courtney Bissonnette from Coppa in Boston turns to heavier rosés like the fruity 2009 Cuatro Pasos Rosado, made with the Mencàa grape: "This wine showed me I can drink rosé all year."
