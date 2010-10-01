Favorite All-Purpose Wine: Rosé

Rosé by the Glass

"Rosé is the most versatile wine," notes Andrey Ivanov of Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis. "Our chef says we must have a rosé by the glass, like the 2009 Domaine Collotte Marsannay, or something terrible will happen."

Cold-Weather Rosé

When the weather cools, Courtney Bissonnette from Coppa in Boston turns to heavier rosés like the fruity 2009 Cuatro Pasos Rosado, made with the Mencà­a grape: "This wine showed me I can drink rosé all year."



