Essential Gear

Sommeliers need an excellent palate, good people skills and—just as important—great shoes.

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2010

Sensible Loafers

"I wear Clarks because they're comfortable and look good," says Jonathan Pullis of Aspen's The Little Nell. "Code" slip-ons, $90; clarksusa.com.

Cowboy Boots

"The heel's not too high or slender," says Sophie Leibowitz of NYC's Marea. "Sanded Lizard 5 Toe" from Lucchese Classics, $795; kemosabe.com.

Hand-Stitched Shoes

"Women judge a man by his shoes," says David Lynch of Quince in San Francisco. Church's "Grafton," $600; herringshoes.co.uk.

