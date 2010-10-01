Essential Gear

Sensible Loafers

"I wear Clarks because they're comfortable and look good," says Jonathan Pullis of Aspen's The Little Nell. "Code" slip-ons, $90; clarksusa.com.

Cowboy Boots

"The heel's not too high or slender," says Sophie Leibowitz of NYC's Marea. "Sanded Lizard 5 Toe" from Lucchese Classics, $795; kemosabe.com.

Hand-Stitched Shoes

"Women judge a man by his shoes," says David Lynch of Quince in San Francisco. Church's "Grafton," $600; herringshoes.co.uk.



More Tips

Wine Advice

More Sommeliers’ Tips Sommeliers of the Year World's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst Customer