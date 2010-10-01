Eastern Europe Wine Tutorial

Bulgaria

"I blind-tasted the earthy 2007 Vinex Slavyantsi Estate Pinot Noir and thought it was from Burgundy, only to find it was a $9 Pinot from Bulgaria."

Croatia

"2008 Matosevic Alba Malvazija Istarska has a tangy acidity that helps it avoid the fatness that can often be the downfall of this white grape variety."

Hungary

"Give me some barbecue to go with the peppery, blueberry-scented 2007 Weninger Kékfrankos Sopron."

Serbia

"The 2008 Aleksandrovic Trijumf Barrique is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc and Rieslinggreat with scallops or grilled chicken."



