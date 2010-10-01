Eastern Europe Wine Tutorial

Scott Tyree, who was most recently at Sepia in Chicago, is especially excited about wines from central and eastern Europe.

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2010

Bulgaria

"I blind-tasted the earthy 2007 Vinex Slavyantsi Estate Pinot Noir and thought it was from Burgundy, only to find it was a $9 Pinot from Bulgaria."

Croatia

"2008 Matosevic Alba Malvazija Istarska has a tangy acidity that helps it avoid the fatness that can often be the downfall of this white grape variety."

Hungary

"Give me some barbecue to go with the peppery, blueberry-scented 2007 Weninger Kékfrankos Sopron."

Serbia

"The 2008 Aleksandrovic Trijumf Barrique is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Blanc and Rieslinggreat with scallops or grilled chicken."

