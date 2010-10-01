Best Vegetable Wines

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

"The last thing you want with salads is a big, buttery wine. You want something light and balanced, like an unoaked Chardonnay."
Rom Toulon, Meadowood, Napa Valley

More Tips

Wine Advice

What Sommeliers Know BestMore Sommeliers’ TipsSommeliers of the YearSommeliers of the Year World's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst CustomerWorld's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst Customer

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up