Best Sparkling-Wine Values

"I love how Gruet's Blanc de Noirs plays with spicy food," says Melissa Monosoff of Savona in Gulph Mills, Pennsylvania. Here, the sparkling wines sommeliers favor as Champagne alternatives.
NV Gruet Blanc de Noirs ($14)
A sommelier favorite from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
NV Domaine Meriwether Discovery Cuvée ($18)
An appley Oregon sparkler.
NV Simonnet-Febvre Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé ($18)
Offers cherry and cranberry fruit.
NV Fantinel Extra Dry Prosecco ($14)
A bit of sweetness makes it less austere than Champagne.
NV Vilarnau Cava Brut ($15)
Good minerality, like sparkling white Burgundy.
