Best Sparkling-Wine Values

"I love how Gruet's Blanc de Noirs plays with spicy food," says Melissa Monosoff of Savona in Gulph Mills, Pennsylvania. Here, the sparkling wines sommeliers favor as Champagne alternatives.

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2010

NV Gruet Blanc de Noirs ($14)

A sommelier favorite from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

NV Domaine Meriwether Discovery Cuvée ($18)

An appley Oregon sparkler.

NV Simonnet-Febvre Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé ($18)

Offers cherry and cranberry fruit.

NV Fantinel Extra Dry Prosecco ($14)

A bit of sweetness makes it less austere than Champagne.

NV Vilarnau Cava Brut ($15)

Good minerality, like sparkling white Burgundy.

More Tips

Wine Advice

What Sommeliers Know BestMore Sommeliers’ TipsSommeliers of the YearSommeliers of the Year World's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst CustomerWorld's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst Customer

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up