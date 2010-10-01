Best Cocktail Bargain

At Frances in San Francisco, Paul Einbund creates mini cocktails, called "market shots," with whatever produce is best at the farmers' market: "We juice or puree it, season or spice it, then spike it. A mini cocktail's kind of like an amuse boucheit makes your mouth water, and it costs three bucks." This fall, he'll offer a drink with Gravenstein apples, pandan leaf and Bonny Doon's Pommeau apple brandy.



