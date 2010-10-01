At Frances in San Francisco, Paul Einbund creates mini cocktails, called "market shots," with whatever produce is best at the farmers' market: "We juice or puree it, season or spice it, then spike it. A mini cocktail's kind of like an amuse boucheit makes your mouth water, and it costs three bucks." This fall, he'll offer a drink with Gravenstein apples, pandan leaf and Bonny Doon's Pommeau apple brandy.
More Tips
- Strange Wine Discovery
- The Problem with Plastic Corks
- Rebel Winemaker to Watch
- Improving a Cheap Red
- Sommeliers' Nightcaps
- Wine Cocktails
- Getting the Most Out of Ice
- Essential Gear
- Best Cocktail Bargain
- Wacky Pairing That Works
- Most Wine-Friendly Foods
- Favorite All-Purpose Wine: Rosé
- Overlooked Pinot Noir Vintages
- Bad Wine Survival Tip
- Best Vegetable Wines
- Eastern Europe Wine Tutorial
- Favorite Wine Websites
- Best Sparkling Wine Values
Wine Advice
More Sommeliers’ TipsSommeliers of the Year World's Best Sommelier vs. World's Worst Customer