Bad Wine Survival Tip

Megan Krigbaum
October 01, 2010

"If I'm at a wedding where the wine options are rough, I take a light, high-acid white like Sauvignon Blanc and add seltzer and lime," says Emily Wines of Kimpton Hotels.

