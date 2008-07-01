Preparing Whole Fish

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Johnny Monis of Kom in Washington, DC, loves to roast whole fish. His favorite method: Set a 2 1/2- to 3-pound cleaned, scaled whole fish, such as wild striped bass, on a rimmed baking sheet and stuff the cavity with a small handful each of chervil and flat-leaf parsley sprigs. Roast the fish in a preheated 400° oven for about 30 minutes, until the flesh easily flakes off the bone. Serve with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice and sprinkle with salt.

