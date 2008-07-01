Preparing Whole Fish

Johnny Monis of Kom in Washington, DC, loves to roast whole fish. His favorite method: Set a 2 1/2- to 3-pound cleaned, scaled whole fish, such as wild striped bass, on a rimmed baking sheet and stuff the cavity with a small handful each of chervil and flat-leaf parsley sprigs. Roast the fish in a preheated 400° oven for about 30 minutes, until the flesh easily flakes off the bone. Serve with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice and sprinkle with salt.

Plus: More Lessons