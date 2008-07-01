Using Butter

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon in Portland, OR, likes to baste with butter when he pan-sears fish. He says, “When the fish is almost fully cooked, I throw a knob of butter into the pan and spoon it on top after it foams. Sometimes, I let the butter get a little brown for a nutty flavor.”

