Ultrafresh Fish

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

At Sebo in San Francisco, Michael Black has a three-part test for determining whether a fish is fresh:

He looks at it to make sure it has clear, shiny eyes and bright red gills.

  • He pokes it to make sure the flesh is taut

  • He sniffs it to make sure there’s no fishy odor.

