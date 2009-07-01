Ultrafresh Fish

At Sebo in San Francisco, Michael Black has a three-part test for determining whether a fish is fresh:

He looks at it to make sure it has clear, shiny eyes and bright red gills.

He pokes it to make sure the flesh is taut

He sniffs it to make sure there’s no fishy odor.

