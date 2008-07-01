Top Country Ham

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Ben Barker of Durham, NC, restaurant Magnolia Grill recommends purveyors like Newsom’s ($5 per lb; newsomscountryham.com). “After it’s been sliced, press plastic wrap on the cut surface and refrigerate,” Barker says. “If weird stuff forms on the outside, just trim it off.”

