Ten-Minute Dishes

Chefs might spend hours preparing a recipe—or just 10 minutes. Here, three stars share their favorite speedy dishes. Plus, 10 more recipes that can be made in 10 minutes or less at right.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

Lump Crab Wraps

From Cathal Armstrong of Restaurant Eve in Alexandria, Virginia: Mix lump crab with mustard, mayonnaise and chopped scallion. Serve in lettuce leaves with extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

Smoked Trout Pâté

From April Bloomfield of the John Dory in New York City: Mix coarsely flaked, skinless smoked trout with crème fraîche, cottage cheese, sliced scallions and olive oil, and salt to taste. Serve with grilled bread.

Sweet-Tart Salad

From Marc Vetri of Vetri in Philadelphia: Make a vinaigrette with olive oil, sherry vinegar, honey, chopped rosemary, salt and pepper. Drizzle the vinaigrette on sliced radicchio and top with shaved pecorino.

