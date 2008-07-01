Tasty Broth

To make full-flavored chicken broth, Thomas John, the executive chef of the Au Bon Pain chain, slow-simmers chicken bones for two hours with traditional vegetables and herbs like onions, carrots, celery and parsley, as well as a knob of fresh ginger. For the most flexibility, he advises against salting the broth. “What if you decide to make a soup with something salty like chorizo?” he asks. “You can always salt later.”

