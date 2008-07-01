Tasty Broth

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

To make full-flavored chicken broth, Thomas John, the executive chef of the Au Bon Pain chain, slow-simmers chicken bones for two hours with traditional vegetables and herbs like onions, carrots, celery and parsley, as well as a knob of fresh ginger. For the most flexibility, he advises against salting the broth. “What if you decide to make a soup with something salty like chorizo?” he asks. “You can always salt later.”

