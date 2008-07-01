Storing Cheese

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Terrance Brennan of Artisanal in New York City says, “The biggest mistake people make is wrapping cheese tightly in plastic—that doesn’t allow the cheese to breathe. Instead, loosely wrap cheese in parchment paper, then store it in a cool area like a wine cabinet or in the crisper section of your fridge.”

Plus: More Lessons

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up