At Clio in Boston, Ken Oringer sprinkles Danish Viking Smoked Salt on cooked dishes for deep flavor and a little crunch. “A lot of smoked salts have hints of sulfur, but this one doesn’t,” he says. $15 for 1.8 oz; 800-641-7258 or salttraders.com.

20 Lessons from the Pros

More Tips from Top Chefs

Get Smoky Flavor Without Grilling Top Chefs’ Secret Ingredients 2009 Best New Chefs’ Easiest Dishes