F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

July 01, 2009

At Clio in Boston, Ken Oringer sprinkles Danish Viking Smoked Salt on cooked dishes for deep flavor and a little crunch. “A lot of smoked salts have hints of sulfur, but this one doesn’t,” he says. $15 for 1.8 oz; 800-641-7258 or salttraders.com.

