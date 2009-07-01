F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.
At Clio in Boston, Ken Oringer sprinkles Danish Viking Smoked Salt on cooked dishes for deep flavor and a little crunch. “A lot of smoked salts have hints of sulfur, but this one doesn’t,” he says. $15 for 1.8 oz; 800-641-7258 or salttraders.com.
20 Lessons from the Pros
- Lesson 1: Perfect Sangria
- Lesson 2: Best Wines for Barbecue
- Lesson 3: Lemon Confit
- Lesson 4: Japanese Yuzu Paste
- Lesson 5: Smoked Salt
- Lesson 6: Dried Seaweed Mix
- Lesson 7: Pickling Liquid
- Lesson 8: Speedy Chicken Cutlets
- Lesson 9: Baked Eggs
- Lesson 10: Luxe Hors D’Oeuvres
- Lesson 11: Ten-Minute Dishes
- Lesson 12: Induction Burners
- Lesson 13: Double-Duty Vases
- Lesson 14: Cheap Gadgets: Potato Masher
- Lesson 15: Cheap Gadgets: Peeler
- Lesson 16: Cheap Gadgets: Putty Knife
- Lesson 17: Exceptional Pork
- Lesson 18: Instant Oats
- Lesson 19: Ultrafresh Fish
- Lesson 20: Potato Flakes
More Tips from Top Chefs
