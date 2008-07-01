Sharpening a Knife

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Sotohiro Kosugi of New York City’s Soto is known for his pristinely composed sushi dishes; he keeps his blades honed with King water stones (from $45 each; northwesterncutlery.net): “Grinding them right after using them, to keep their surfaces flat, is key to maintaining the bevelled edge on a Japanese knife.”

