Prepping Party Food

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Gavin Kaysen, newly appointed chef at Café Boulud in New York City, shares a favorite fast hors d’oeuvre: Soft-boil quail eggs, let cool for about three minutes, then halve them with a hot knife. Put each piece in a porcelain spoon or arrange on a small platter and top with a strip of smoked salmon, a small dollop of crème fraîche, a sliver of red onion and a small piece of chive.

