Prepping Party Food

Gavin Kaysen, newly appointed chef at Café Boulud in New York City, shares a favorite fast hors d’oeuvre: Soft-boil quail eggs, let cool for about three minutes, then halve them with a hot knife. Put each piece in a porcelain spoon or arrange on a small platter and top with a strip of smoked salmon, a small dollop of crème fraîche, a sliver of red onion and a small piece of chive.

